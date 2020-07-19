Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIVANGI JOSHI Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi on resuming shoot: Things are scary in Mumbai

Actress Shivangi Joshi was in Dehradun before resuming shoot here. She says things are different and scary here. After a long break due to coronavirus pandemic, she began shooting for the show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai"."Things are different and scary here. I just go to the sets, shoot and come back home, maintaining social distancing and other security norms. Guess it will remain like this till things become better here in Mumbai and the world," she said.

In the new episodes, she is seen playing two characters.

"This is the first time I am playing a double role and I am really enjoying it. The experience was thrilling, as depicting two characters, totally opposite of each other requires composition and a clear mindset," she said.

"I resumed shoot after three-and-a-half months and gave my first shot, not as Naira but Tina. The situation was not easy and conditions were not normal. There has been a sense of fear in each one of us, it was a difficult one for me too, but I am happy that the results are good and people are liking it and appreciating both the characters," she added.

She is quite excited to be back in front of the camera and revealed that it was quite overwhelming to meet her co-stars after such a long time.

She said: "Fantastic is the word. This has been the longest time since I was away from the camera, so right now I am enjoying every minute of it. When I met my co-actors it was like, each one of us had a million things to share and discuss, talk and hug but of course, we could not. Plus limited people were shooting in a protected environment. So, we had to adjust to the new norms of greeting each other."

