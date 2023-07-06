Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma blessed with baby boy; shares update on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Evelyn welcomes the baby boy.

Actress Evelyn Sharma, who is best known for her role in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, announced that she has become a mother for the second time.

Evelyn took to Instagram to share the first picture of her son. She also revealed his name and captioned her post, “Never thought I could feel this amazing right after giving birth. I’m so happy I could sing from the rooftops! Say hi to our little baby boy Arden”. Evelyn’s post was flooded with several congratulatory messages. A user commented, “Congratulations new mommy. Enjoy your motherhood.” Another, “Yay!! Soo happy for you! You both look beautiful”.

In January 2023, Evelyn announced her second pregnancy by sharing a couple of pictures of her baby bump on Instagram.

After being engaged for a year and a half, Evelyn tied the knot with their boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi in May 2021. The two met on a blind date set up by their common friend and actress Elli AvrRam.

On November 12, 2021, Evelyn and Tushaan welcomed their first child, a daughter, whom they named Ava Rania Bhindi. She announced the birth of her daughter with a super cute picture. Evelyn was seen holding her daughter close to her heart and kissing her on her forehead.

Evelyn marked her entry into Bollywood in 2012 with the film From Sydney with Love. She went on to feature in films like Nautanki Saala, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Main Tera Hero, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, and Hindi Medium. In 2019, Evelyn marked her Tollywood debut with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

She was last seen in the film X-Ray: The Inner Image.

Latest Entertainment News