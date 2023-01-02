Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's child actress Ruhaanika Dhawan buys lavish house in Mumbai at 15 | Deet Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUHAANIKA DHAWAN Ruhaanika Dhawan buys house

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame child actress Ruhaanika Dhawan aka Ruhi, who is just 15 years old, recently bought her own luxurious house in Mumbai. Taking to her social media, she announced the big news with her fans and friends. Sharing pictures, Ruhaanika said that is very grateful for the achievements. Further, she also stated that it is because of her mother who saved every penny and doubled it for her, and that is the reason she managed to buy this house.

Thanking her parents in a lengthy caption, Ruhaanika wrote, "With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all...To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I'm extremely Grateful... I have check marked a very big dream- 'Buying a home on my own'. This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn't wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream."

"Of course, this wouldn't have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this I know how blessed I feel to have them. Special mention to my mother who is some magician, she in all ways is Desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it. Only God and she know how she does it!!" she continued.

Ruhaanika concluded her caption by giving motivation to her fans, "There's no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I'm already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams and work even harder. So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day." Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi dropped a red heart emoji on Ruhaanika's post. A fan made it to the comment section and said “congratulations.. we are super happy for you.” Another wrote, “we wish you all the best.. congratulations”.

Ruhaanika began her career with the 2012 soap opera 'Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein'. She later featured in a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's romance-drama series 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' and also did a cameo in Salman Khan starrer 'Jai Ho'. She has also appeared in 'Ghayal Once Again'.

