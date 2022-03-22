Good news for Yash's fans! KGF makers invite them to be part of film's journey; here's how you can participate

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HOMBALEFILMS Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 will release in theatres on April 14, 2022

One of the most anticipated movies of the year ‘KGF Chapter 2 is all set to release on April 14, 2022, as Superstar Yash aka Rocky is back with the mega action-entertainer. Following the record-breaking success of the first film of the franchise, the makers are planning an immensely engaging fan activity ahead of the film’s release.

Overwhelmed by the tremendous response to 'KGF 1', the makers wish to reciprocate the love showered by the fans by inviting them to take part in the film's journey. Fans can become an integral part of the upcoming sequel's publicity and promotion campaign by sharing their fan art of the film. Never done before by an Indian film, KGF: Chapter 2, will be the first film in the country to make fan-created art part of their marketing campaign by transforming them into hoardings and digital displays.

Celebrating the much-awaited sequel, fans of Yash and the blockbuster Chapter 1, are called upon to share their art that will be etched into history, and become a part of this unforgettable franchise’s epic journey.

An explosive combination of immersive storyline, mind-bending action sequences, catchy soundtrack and top-notch performances, Chapter 1 shattered Indian cinema records and expectations. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its eclectic cast, Chapter 2 is expected to surpass previously set records.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.

