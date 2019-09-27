Yash Chopra Birth Anniversary: From Silsila to Veer Zara, 5 unforgettable romantic movies

The backbone of Yash Raj Films, Yash Chopra is known for his excellent filming skills, making stars out of celebrities, and making some really worthy romantic movies. Think of romance and the first name that will come in your mind will be that of the iconic filmmaker. His films gave a different perspective to love and friendship. And the plus point being the mushy and melodious songs shot in some exotic locations. He made his directorial debut in the industry through Dhool Ka Phool in 1959 and his last film was Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan which came in the year 2012, before the release of which he passed away.

Today, on the occasion of the King Of Romances' birthday anniversary, it will be more than fair to jog down the memory lane and bring to you the top 5 romantic movies which have made their place in the mind and heart of a die-hard romantic person.

1. Kabhi Kabhie

The beautiful love story known for its beautiful songs and cinematography had Amitabh Bachchan, Shahshi Kapoor, Raakhee and Waheeda Rahman. It is still one of the best romantic films ever made. Sahir Ludhianvi penned down the lyrics and Khayyam composed music for the film.

2. Chandni

One of the blockbuster hits of 1989, ‘Chandni' is one of the most successful films of Indian cinema of all time. The film is known for its complicated love story and iconic songs, the film won national award for the most popular film of year. Chandni starred Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in lead roles.

3. Dil To Pagal Hai

This musical romance had Mdhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor in leading roles. The film won 3 national awards and was the highest-grossing of the year 1997. Not only this, it was the second film of Shah Rukh and Yashji together.

4. Veer Zara

Veer Zara was Yash Chopra's first twenty-first-century film. A cross border story about an Indian Air Force officer and Pakistani girl, ‘Veer-Zara' was the highest-grossing film of the year. This beautiful love story had Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji in leading roles.

5. Lamhe

Starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, the finest film was also Chopra's personal favourite. The story revolves around Viren (Anil), who sacrifices his love, but 20 years later, falls in love with the daughter of his dead lover. Sridevi was seen in a double role and played the mother and daughter in the film.

