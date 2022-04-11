Yash apology at 'KGF: Chapter 2' press event wins respect

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THENAMEISYASH Poster of KGF Chapter 2 featuring Yash

With south India's next biggie 'KGF: Chapter 2' marching towards its April 14 release, the makers and star are literally racing against the clock to publicise the magnum opus. Arriving late for a media interaction, Yash, who plays Rocky Bhaay in the movie, had to face the ire of a journalist at the event on Monday. Yash did not hesitate to apologise, and convinced the journalist that he had not been aware of the timings, but was simply following the team's schedule.

"I know the value of time. So, please accept my sorry, as I was not aware of the exact timings you people were called here for an interactive session", Yash said.

Elaborating further, Yash explained that they have been travelling by private jet, which requires permission with respect to the weather conditions, thus causing a mix-up in their schedules. Yash's humility in this particular situation has drawn much positivity for him among the folks.

Earlier during the promotions of Sukumar's directorial 'Pushpa', Allu Arjun faced the same situation, as he was juggling between cities for the movie's publicity. Allu Arjun had quoted a similar reason, when a journalist posed a question on his punctuality in Bengaluru.

With Bollywood's veterans Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is gearing up for its worldwide release on April 14. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the 'KGF' franchise is one of the most-hyped productions of the Kannada film industry.

It is reported that the trailer of Yash- starrer has created a record by becoming the highest ever viewed Indian trailer in 24 hours crossing 109 million-plus views across five languages.

Sharing the big news on social media, the makers proudly mentioned, "Records.. Records.. Records..(imitating the dialogue from trailer) Rocky don't like it, He avoids, But Records likes Rocky! He Cannot avoid it. Kannada: 18M Telugu: 20M Hindi: 51M Tamil: 12M Malayalam: 8M #KGFChapter2Trailer #KGFChapter2".

'KGF- Chapter 2' will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.