Yami Gautam Wishlist: Actress wants to play Madhubala, warrior princess among other roles

Yami Gautam is back on the screen with her latest movie 'Lost'. In the film, the actress will be seen playing the role of a journalist on a hunt to find a lost man. Yami has always earned praise for her roles on the big screen since her debut with Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She has managed to prove her versatility many times with films like "Kaabil", "Badlapur", "Bala" and "A Thursday". Now, Yami is on a lookout for more interesting roles and she has playing Madhubala and a warrior princess in her wishlist.

Yami Gautam said, "I feel there are so many (roles) but one thing I definitely want to do in life. I love costume dramas. I would love to play the role of a warrior princess one day. I had once said that I would love to portray Madhubala ji if I am asked to choose a biopic. She remains an icon. After Madhubala ji, I have two-three personalities in mind. But, I would like to first sign and then talk about any role."

The actor said as a performer, she looks for interesting projects rather than focusing on the platform. "I am an actor first. My job is to look for the best of opportunities that I can get. I don't find any difference between OTT and big-screen productions. That is the producer's prerogative (for which platform the film is made) and I am doing my job as an actor, be it on OTT or big screen. 'Bala' was the last of my releases in theatres and they found their audiences," she said.

Talking about her upcoming film Lost, Yami Gautam said, "It is an investigative thriller, an emotional human drama. It also talks about the media in today's time. The film talks about human values, basic things in life and was shot entirely in Kolkata during the pandemic. We hope the film works. Abhik da (cinematographer Abhik Mukhopadhyay) shot the scenes beautifully. The film has its own pace."

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Yami Gautam's Lost will release on ZEE5 on February 16.

