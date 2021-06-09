Image Source : INSTA/YAMIGAUTAM Yami Gautam wishes mother on birthday with a beautiful picture from her wedding album

Actress Yami Gautam has been the center of attraction of her fans ever since she announced her wedding with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar last week. She has been quite active on her social media where she is sharing pictures from her intimate marriage ceremony which took place in the presence of their family. And today, she has shared another beautiful picture from her wedding album on the occasion of her mother's birthday. Taking to Instagram, the 'Vicky Donor' actress shared a photo in which she can be seen all decked up in her bridal attire as she poses with her mom and sister Surilie Gautam.

Yami was wearing her bridal saree while her mother wore a golden salwar suit and her sister was seen in a pink ensemble. Alongside her post, she wrote in the caption, "Every day we become a little bit more like our mother and we couldn't be prouder! Happy birthday mummy." She added the hashtags #fearlesswomen, #oursuperhero, #blesseddaughters and #prouddaughters to her post.

The two of them announced their wedding with identical posts on Instagram reading, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. Love, Yami and Aditya"

Yami has been a part of films like-- Bala, Heo, Yuddham, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kaabil, and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Her last screen appearance was in Netflix's Ginny Weds Sunny, in which she was seen opposite Vikrant Massey.

Speaking about Aditya, his next project will be 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' which will feature Vicky Kaushal again after their work together in Uri. The two of them won National Film Awards for Best Actor and Best Director, respectively.