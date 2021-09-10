Yami Gautam urges not to differentiate between male, female counterparts while giving reviews

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@YAMIGAUTAM Yami urges not to differentiate between male, female

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has expressed her disappointment after several media portals did not mention her and Jacqueline Fernandez in the headlines of the reviews of their new film 'Bhoot Police', which features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as male leads. On Friday, Yami took to Twitter and called out a leading publication for using the names of only male actors in their article's headline.

She wrote, "Thank you for the feedback but it's high time for media portals to start acknowledging the fact that a film belongs to the female counterparts as well & to be respectfully mindful while penning their headlines."

Several social media users also agreed with Yami and shared similar views. "Agree with you. This patriarchy needs to stop," a netizen tweeted. "True mam...female actresses also have to be given credit in articles and everywhere when anyone is talking about the film," another user wrote.

Yami Gautam has a slew of films lined up such as 'Bhoot Police', 'Lost', 'Dasvi' and 'A Thursday'. The actress says she never wants to let go of the importance of judging a project based on its writing and that she always makes sure to remain true to herself while choosing a project.

Talking about her process before choosing a project, Yami said: "While reading a script, I always make sure to perceive it as a reader as well. If it can keep the audience inside me engaged, I know it will work on the screen."

She added: "As an actor, I never want to let go of the importance of judging a project basis its writing because you are as good as your script."