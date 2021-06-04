Yami Gautam ties the knot with 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar, See FIRST wedding photo here

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam has tied the knot with ‘Uri’ director, Aditya Dhar. The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts on Friday to share their wedding picture. While sharing the first wedding photo, the couple quoted Rumi, writing, "In your light, I learn to love."

“With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes,” the newly married couple wrote in a joint statement.

Soon after, the two were bombarded with congratulatory wishes from their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Tahira Kashyap wrote, "How amazing!! Big congratulations Yami and Aditya! Lots of love and happiness." Commenting on the picture, actress Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Big congratulations Yami and Aditya !! wishing you both a lifetime of love, growth, togetherness and loads of happiness."

Congratulating the couple, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Congratulations yami and Aditya. sending you all the positivity." Vikrant Massey too had a sweet wish for them. He wrote, "Bahut bahut bahut badhaaiyaan Yami ji and Bhai sahab. Incredible. God bless you both!!!! Dher saara pyaar!"

Kartik Aaryan, Manish Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Dia Mirza were among other celebrities who dropped a comment on Yami's post to send her love.

For the unversed, Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. He won the 66th National Film Awards in 2019 for directing the film. Uri starred actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Meanwhile, Yami, made her Bollywood debut with Ayushman Khurana starrer ‘Vicky Donor’. She was also seen in a supporting role in Dhar's Uri. She will next be seen in Ramesh Taurani’s ‘Bhoot Police’ which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from this, she also has ‘A Thursday’ and ‘Dasvi’ lined up.