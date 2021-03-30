Yami Gautam's first look in 'A Thursday' revealed, Vikrant Massey says 'Uff Kamaal'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM, VIKRANT MASSEY Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey

Actress Yami Gautam is all set to essay the role of a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the upcoming thriller series 'A Thursday'. The first look of the actress was revealed on Tuesday. "The Mastermind Presenting the first Look of @YamiGautam from #AThursday," read the caption on the first-look picture, posted on the official Instagram page of producer Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP.

Yami's look from the film is already making ripples on the Internet. Fans are loving this new avatar of the actress and her friends from the industry are showering her with compliments. Yami's Bhoot Police co-star Jacqueline Fernandez commented on the post shared by Yami writing, "Beautiful, whereas, actor Vikrant Massey who starred with the actress in "Ginny Weds Sunny" wrote, "Ufffff!!!!!!! Kamaal...whattayyyy wowww!!!! Super-hit!"

The film revolves around a playschool teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostage. Yami, who is known for her positive roles in films such as Vicky Donor, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ginny Weds Sunny, will be playing a grey character for the first time.

Meanwhile, Yami has a number of films to look forward to with three films coming up including, "A Thursday", "Dasvi" and "Bhoot Police". As many as five more could be on the way, but official announcements are awaited. The sudden signing spree spells good news and she is happy that her time has come. She also admits that life has thrown a curve ball at her in the past but she is happy she handled it well.

"I really waited for this opportunity," Yami told IANS in an earlier video, adding: "I really waited for this time when I could pick and be part of scripts that I want to do, versus I have to do for the lack of a better option. That was a very different time for me. So, if someone asks me, 'how do you feel that you are doing so many films this year?' I'll say I have also seen a year when I was doing no film or may be one-odd film. So, it came after a lot of patience, thought and I have waited for this time."

Coming back to "A Thursday", the thriller is written and directed by Behzad Khambata, and it also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and Maya Sarao.