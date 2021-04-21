Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM Yami Gautam opens up about her incredible 9-year Bollywood journey, says 'the feeling is surreal'

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is all set to essay the role of a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the upcoming thriller film 'A Thursday'. The actress, who debuted in Hindi films with the 2012 hit "Vicky Donor", looks back proudly at her nine years in film industry, calling the time surreal. She revealed that she had the best of opportunities to work with some phenomenal directors, actors and being a part of some amazing projects.

"The feeling is surreal and it can't really be articulated in words. It was an incredible journey. I have had the best of opportunities to work with some phenomenal directors, actors and of being a part of some amazing projects. It was a dream to tell stories that I believe, to entertain people, and I just wish to continue doing that," says the actress, who recently finished the shoot of her upcoming film "Dasvi".

Yami, who made a mark with film roles such as "Uri", "Bala", "Badlapur" and "Kaabil", has a long line-up of films over the next months.

Talking about her 'A Thursday'-- Yami will be seen essaying the role of a playschool teacher named Naina, who takes 16 toddlers as hostages. Along with Yami, this interesting thriller also stars Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao in pivotal roles.

Produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, 'A Thursday', which commenced its shoot earlier in March, will get a digital release in 2021.

Meanwhile, Yami has a number of films to look forward. She has been roped in Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur starrer social comedy, 'Dasvi' and the shoot of the same has begun in full swing.

Yami will be playing a Haryanvi IPS officer in the film and the actress had to learn the language and diction for her role. She took workshops for her language and body language. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav.