Yami Gautam kickstarts shooting for film 'Lost' 

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam kicked off the shoot of the investigative drama titled "Lost". Yami took to Instagram and shared that the film has gone on floors. She shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, The shot is set. The journey kickstarts #Lost shooting begins! @aniruddhatony #PankajKapur @mrkhanna @neilbhoopalam @piabajpai @tushar.pandey @zeestudiosofficial @namahpictures #ShariqPatel @shareenmantri @arora.kishor @samsferns @mukerjeeindrani @writish1 @moitrashantanu @swanandkirkire."

Helmed by the National-Award Winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film will be largely shot at locations across Kolkata and Purulia to highlight the underbelly of an urban city.

"Lost" is an investigative drama that will highlight the issue of media integrity. It features Yami in a feisty crime reporter's character.

On Saturday, the actress headed to Kolkata to start shooting for the film.

Yami will essay the role of a crime reporter in the upcoming project. 'Lost' will also feature Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey. The film will be largely shot at real locations across the city of Kolkata and Purulia and will highlight the underbelly of an urban city that often goes unnoticed.

Ace composer Shantanu Moitra along with renowned lyricist Swanand Kirkire will capture the essence of the city and emotions of the narrative.

Produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee, the film is expected to go on the floors in July 2021.

Apart from 'Lost', the actress will next be seen in the horror-comedy film "Bhoot Police". The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also features Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

Apart from this, Yami will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in the forthcoming film "Dasvi".