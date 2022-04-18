"Yami Gautam deserves all the accolades for Dasvi" says director Tushar Jalota

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Yami Gautam deserves all the accolades for Dasvi

The social comedy-drama, Dasvi, premiered on the OTT platform Netflix last week and opened to ample praise from viewers and critics alike. In the film, Abhishek Bachchan played the role of a Haryanavi politician while Yami Gautam essayed the role of a police officer. Director Tushar Jalota has earlier revealed that the actress was his first and only choice for this role. Now, he justifies that she deserves all the praise.

Director Tushar Jalota said, "Jyoti is a head strong, brave, no-nonsense and a fearless woman. She is razor-focused and is cuttingly sharp. She has steely authority, is fierce and is simply savage!! And Yami played it to the T. When we were casting for this role in Dasvi, I couldn’t imagine anyone else other than Yami Gautam playing Jyoti Deswal. She is someone who completely gets absorbed by her character and thoroughly prepares for it; whether it’s looking the part or mentally getting into the headspace of the character."

He added, "Apart from all the prep work, she also worked hard on her Haryanvi dialect and accent and for a moment you forget it’s Yami on screen because all you can see is Jyoti Deswal, a strong, confident, no-nonsense female inspector.There is a practised hardness in Jyoti, that is her stated intent, but she has softer virtues (humility, gentleness, sympathy). Yami has done all of this with so much dignity and nobility. She was definitely a great team player, a supporter for me and I believe that is the mark of a terrific actor and Yami deserves all the accolades coming her way for her performance in the film."

After impressing us with her performance in Dasvi, the actress has an exciting slate ahead with Anirudhh Roy Choudhary’s Lost, OMG2 with Akshay Kumar & Pankaj Tripathy, Dhoom Dham and Maddock Films’ Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.