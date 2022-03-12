Yami Gautam's birthday post for her 'love' Aditya Dhar will give you serious couple goals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Director Aditya Dhar is celebrating his 39th birthday today. On the celebratory occasion, his wife and actress Yami Gautam took to her social media and dropped an aww-dorable birthday post. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday (March 12), the actress wished her love, writing, "Happy birthday to my love, Forever." The actress shared a series of love-filled pictures with Aditya. Flashing her million-dollar smile while striking a pose with him for the camera, Yami can be seen flaunting her mangalsutra and sindoor. The two looked made for each other in the unseen photographs.

For the unversed, Yami and Aditya had worked together in the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, also starring Vicky Kaushal.

Actor Vicky Kaushal too wished 'Uri' director. The actor went down his memory lane and shared a picture with Aditya during the shooting of the film. Addressing him as 'Bhai', he wrote, "Happy birthday mere Bhai. Lots of love! @adityadharfilms." Responding to Vicky's sweet gesture, Aditya also replied, "Mera Bhaaaai!!! Love you!!"

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam surprised everyone when she announced her wedding to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The actress had tied the knot in a simple low key ceremony in the presence of immediate family members. The duo got married on June 4 in Himachal Pradesh.

Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. He won the 66th National Film Awards in 2019 for directing the film. But the film remains special to Yami and Aditya for another reason - their love blossomed during the promotions of Uri.

On the other hand, talking about Yami's professional front, the actress was recently seen in A Thursday. The thriller film co-starring Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni received a good response from the audience upon its premiere on a leading OTT platform. Next, she has several exciting projects lined up. These include, 'Dasvi', 'Lost' and 'OMG 2.'