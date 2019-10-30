Yami Gautam roped in as ambassador for Himachal Pradesh's Global Investors' Meet

Actress Yami Gautam has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors Meet 2019 by the Himachal Pradesh government.

Excited about the event, Yami, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, said: "I am thrilled that the State Government thought of me for this event. Though the event is close on the heels of my release 'Bala', I will wrap up my promotions in time to be at the event. As a proud Himachali, I see boundless promise in this event and hope it will go a long way in making the state self-sufficient, independent and strong in terms of infrastructure.

"Personally, I am looking forward to interacting with some great business minds from across the world and get inspired to take my personal dreams to the next level."

The event will take place on November 7 and 8 in Dharamshala. Yami is the only Bollywood name to be present at the event that will be hosting international investors from over 40 countries.

