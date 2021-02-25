Yami Gautam aka Jyoti Deswal starts shooting for Dasvi, says 'Proud and honoured to play an IPS officer'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM Yami Gautam starts shooting for Dasvi, says 'Proud and honoured to play an IPS officer'

Actress Yami Gautam has been roped in Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur starrer social comedy titled, Dasvi and the shoot of the same has begun in full swing. Yami began shooting for Dasvi on Thursday in Agra while her co-stars Abhishek and Nimrat had already started shooting for the film earlier. Yami plays a Haryanvi IPS officer in the film and had to learn the language and diction for her role. She has taken workshops for her language, diction and body language.

She posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it: "My first day on the set of #Dasvi playing #JyotiDeswal. Proud & honoured to play an IPS officer. #JaiHind"

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav recently went on floors. Yami plays Jyoti Deswal in the film, while Abhishek Bachchan will essay the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary. Nimrat is Bimla Devi. Shooting for the film began at the Agra Central jail where a huge set has been created in circle number four. The shooting is expected to continue for a month at different locations in Agra.

The comedy is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studio. It has been helmed by debutant director Tushar Jalota. The actors took to Instagram to share their first looks as well as character names.

Take a look:

Apart from this, Yami has also been roped in for Faraar directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who earlier helmed Pink. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata's film, A Thursday, which will mark her debut in the OTT space. Yami has three others projects in hand.