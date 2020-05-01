Writer Paulo Coelho condoles Irrfan Khan's demise with Bhagavad Gita quote: Grieve not for what is inevitable

Image Source : TWITTER Writer Paulo Coelho condoles Irrfan Khan's demise with Bhagavad Gita quote

Actor Irrfan Khan's demise had left the world in shock. India's International star Irrfan had touched many lives with his illustrious career in films over three decades. He had the power of hypnotizing the audiences whenever he appeared on the big screen. After his death on April 29, his fans flooded the social media with condolences. Many Bollywood and Hollywood star also paid their tribute to the actor. Legendary novelist and lyricist Paulo Coelho who is best known for his novel 'The Alchemist' also expressed grief over the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan.

Paulo Coelho took to Twitter and posted a picture of the departed actor and also wrote a quote from the holy book Bhagavad Gita. "A star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan "Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable." -- Bhagavad Gita," the 72-year-old wrote.

A star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan



“Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable.”

― Bhagavad Gita pic.twitter.com/WKaOlgf4bi — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) April 30, 2020

The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health. With critically acclaimed films like 'Life of Pi,' 'Hindi Medium,' 'Maqbool' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema.

On Thursday, the actor's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to social media to pen a heartfelt message for her late husband. She updated her Facebook display picture with an adorable picture of herself hugging Irrfan and captioned: "I have not lost I have gained in every which way...."

