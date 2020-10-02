World Smile Day 2020: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood actresses with the best smile

Smile is said to be the most powerful gesture that can turn any war into peace. On October 2, people all across celebrate World Smile Day to encourage acts of kindness to spread goodwill and cheer. A smile is enough to bring sunshine on a dull day in anyone's life. Harvey Ball, a graphic artist and ad man from Worcester, Massachusetts created this day in 1999 to bring smiles on the faces of the people as a symbol of kindness. The day is celebrated to make everyone remember how important it is to let the worries take a backseat and smile wholeheartedly every once in a while.
On World Smile Day, we give you our Bollywood divas who rule the hearts of the millions with their infectious smiles. Take a look.
Katrina Kaif
If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours. Looks like Akshay and Katrina are sharing endless smiles here.
Deepika Padukone
Smile is the prettiest curve on our body and Deepika Padukone surely knows how to flaunt it.
Alia Bhatt
Did Alia Bhatt's laughing face bring a smile on your face too?
Kangana Ranaut
As they say, girls are the happiest when amid nature. Kangana Ranaut's infectious smile is the reason that she rules every heart.
Sara Ali Khan
Actress Sara Ali Khan has inherited a beautiful smile from her mother Amrita Singh. She looks so beautiful when she smiles her heart out.
View this post on Instagram
Jaisi Maa Vaisi Beti 👥👩👧👩❤️💋👩🐣🐥 Not actually- इस पूरी दुनिया में मेरी माँ की तरह कोई नहीं है 🥇☝️ Happy Mother’s Day Mommy💞 My epitome of strength and definition of best🌞🌈💥💪🏻👏🏻🙏🏻🌏 #friend #philosopher #guide #stylist #confidant #mirror #inspiration #gratitude #soulsisters #strongestwoman #propahlady #number1 #mywholeworld
Shraddha Kapoor
Is there anyone cuter than Shraddha Kapoor? We guess not!
Kajol
Just like the innocence of her face, actress Kajol knows how to spread positive vibes with her smile.
Madhuri Dixit
There is hardly anyone in the film industry who can beat Madhuri Dixit in acing expressions but her smile is a killer!
