Image Source : INSTA/BHUMI PEDNEKAR, DIA MIRZA World Ocean Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza reminisce days spent on water (Pics, Videos)

On World Oceans Day, Bollywood stars looked back at the time spent soaking their feet in the sand, remembering getting their hair tangled with the sea breeze, the soothing sound of the waves and reminding everyone how they play a big role in the whole ecosystem of the planet. Actress Bhumi Pednekar shared a behind the scene video from a photoshoot, sharing how much she misses being by the ocean.

"I Miss being by the Ocean (& getting my pictures clicked) #worldoceanday," Bhumi wrote along with the video.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha also shared a video of her sea diving experience along with a note.

She wrote: "We celebrate World Oceans Day to remind everyone of the major role the oceans have in everyday life. They are the lungs of our planet, providing most of the oxygen we breathe. It's a day to celebrate together the beauty, the wealth and the promise of the ocean."

Dia Mirza penned a lengthy note on the occasion, saying: "Take me to the Ocean and remind me, how inescapable and intimate our connection is to all that is alive and breathing... Oceans feed us, regulate our climate, and generate most of the oxygen we breathe."

"But despite their importance, oceans are facing unprecedented threats as a result of human activity. Sea levels are rising due to climate change and oceans are becoming more acidic and teeming with plastic," she shared.

Actress Kubbra Sait shared: "I didn't know how to swim until I turned thirty. I was perennially scared of water, a few classes in the baby pool of Cest La Vie set me up for my first adventure into the ocean. I was nudged in the direction by @scubanees little did he know he'd make a passionate diver out of me in a five minute chat. I'm yet to dive with you master."

"The ocean always brings my heart leaping into my mouth, before I giant stride. I thank the oceans even when I am not there, for teaching me humility. They have taught me to not swim against the tide. Enjoy the whistle blow from your ear as you relax into the depth. I thank you mighty oceans for allowing me to explore. I urge everyone who does visit you to respect you and keep you clean and your organisms and the life in your belly safe. Enjoy this wonderful #WorldOceanDay humans, make yourself worthy of the mighty," she said.

Sonal Chauhan wrote: "The oceans cover 71% of the Earth's surface and contain 97% of the Earth's water. Let's keep our Oceans clean. Happy World Oceans day."

(With IANS Inputs)

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage