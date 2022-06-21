World Music Day 2022| Bollywood stars who play musical instruments: Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN FAROUTAKHTAR Bollywood actors who plays muscial instruments

World Music Day 2022: Bollywood actors are multi-taskers. They are good at many things. Some are skilled at dancing, while others are good at painting and arts. Few actors love to sing and try their hands at musical instruments too. On the occasion of World Music Day, here are a few Bollywood celebrities who play musical instruments:

1. Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has many feathers on his hat. Apart from being an actor, he is a well-known singer, director and producer. Farhan loves to sing songs, he also plays the guitar and is an expert in that area. His fans enjoy his skills in his live concerts and movies.

2. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has won millions of hearts with his singing and acting talent. The actor has showcased his musical skills several times in his movies and at award functions. The ‘Badhaai Ho’ actor takes time out and shares his videos of playing the guitar on Instagram and keeps his fans entertained.

3. Vicky Kaushal

Many people do not know that actor Vicky Kaushal knows how to play the Veena. The ‘URI The Surgical Strike’ actor shared a snippet of playing the veena on his Instagram account on the occasion of 74th Independence day and surprised his fans. Vicky dressed up in an all-white look and played ‘Ae Watan’ from his film ‘Raazi’.





4. Katrina Kaif

‘Baar Baar Dekho’ actress Katrina Kaif also tried her hands at learning guitar. During the covid 19 lockdown when everyone was at home, Katrina took this opportunity to learn a new skill. The actress shared a video on her Instagram calling her guitar lesson work in progress. Her caption read, “Work in progress, the sound coming soon in a few days , hopefully, can’t let down”

5. Saif Ali Khan

Nawab of Bollywood, actor Saif Ali Khan has a special place for music in his life. The actor who loves playing the guitar sung and played the guitar for the ‘Yaariyaan’ song from the film Cocktail. Also during the promotion of his film, ‘Rangoon’, Saif played the electric guitar on the stage of a reality show.

