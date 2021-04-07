World Health Day 2021: Kajol lists down 5 rules of staying healthier

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Kajol

World Health Day 2021 is celebrated every year on April 7 to spread awareness about quality living and the importance of health. This year, the World Health Organisation is drawing attention to the importance of global health. This year, the theme is "Building a Fairer and Healthier World for Everyone." Commemorating the day Kajol listed down five rules that one must follow to ensure a healthier life. Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of herself with a message of celebrating the day at their home. Seemingly, she was hinting at staying indoors given the rising number of coronavirus cases. "5 rules of staying healthier today in the world. 1. Pull your hands in 2. Windows up 3. Drive that car 4. Go home 5. Don't step out. And that my friend is how we celebrate #WorldHealthDay2021," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Kajol loves to share witty posts with fans on social media. She often shares funny memes and pictures to entertain her fans. Sample some of her Instagram posts:

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in OTT release Tribhanga. Directed by Renuka Shahane, the film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol's on-screen daughter.

