Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA World Book Day: Ayushmann Khurrana channels his inner poetic skills

Each year the world celebrates Book Day on the first Thursday of March. As today marks World Book Day, Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana channelled his inner poetic skills by penning down words of wisdom with a throwback picture from the sets of Andhadhun. With World Book Day is being observed on Thursday, the 36-year-old star took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture of him reading a book.

Taking to the captions, he wrote, " Is desh me sab kuch chori hota hai, par kitaabein chori nahi hoti. Kitaabein to hakk se maangi jaati hain, lauta den eke wade ke sath, jo kabhi pura nahi hota.- Ayushmann #WorldBookDay Circa July 2018 Krakow Poland (A day prior to the climax shoot of Andhadhun)"

Celebrity followers including Neena Gupta and more than 3 lakh followers liked the post within few hours of it being posted. Besides his acting and dancing skills, Ayushmann is also known for his writing skills.

He often posts self-written poetry and proses on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

On the professional front, the actor will be seen in Anek, set to hit the big screens on September 17. It is being directed by Anubhav Sinha and marks the filmmaker's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'. Apart from 'Anek', he will also be seen in 'Doctor G' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.

-with ANI inputs