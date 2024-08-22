Working in hotels to films with Hrithik-Ranveer, 7 interesting facts about Vaani Kapoor | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Interesting facts about Vaani Kapoor

Everyone has to go through hard work to make a mark in Bollywood. So did our birthday girl Vaani Kapoor. She struggled a lot to make a mark for herself in this industry. At one time she used to work in a hotel and then she made her acting debut with the film 'Shuddh Desi Romance' with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra, and everything changed for the actor. Despite being in a supporting role, the actor made her presence felt on the big screen. Have a look at some of the interesting facts about the actor.

Very few people would know that Vaali is a resident of Delhi. Her father Shiv Kapoor runs a furniture export business and her mother Dimpy Kapoor works as a marketing executive. After getting a bachelor's degree in tourism, Vaani Kapoor did an internship at Oberoi Hotels and Resort in Jaipur. After this, the actress also worked in this hotel for a long time. But then after some time, Vaani thought of trying her luck in modelling. Although the actress's father was completely against it. But still, he came into this line to fulfil his dream. After getting fame in modelling, Vaani Kapoor came to Mumbai. Here she gave many auditions one after the other. Then one day she got 'Shuddh Desi Romance'. With which her acting career started. After this film, Vaani worked in many hit films. But she got the most headlines from the film 'Befikre' with Ranveer Singh as in this film, both of them did liplock not once but 23 times. Vaani also played the role of transgender in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021). She played the role of Manavi, a Zumba teacher, who underwent a genre change operation. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Talking about net worth, today Vaani is the owner of property worth about 18 to 20 crores. Most of the actress's earnings come from films and apart from this, modelling and ads.

These days Vaani Kapoor is in the headlines for her film 'Khel Khel Mein'. The Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu starrer is running in theatres. She will next be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid 2. The film will be released next year.

