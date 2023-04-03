'Won’t marry politician,' says Parineeti Chopra in old viral video amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE In an old video, Parineeti Chopra is seen saying she won't marry a politician

Actress Parineeti Chopra is ruling the rumours galleries lately for her upcoming roka and wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. While the duo has not announced anything yet or confirmed their relationship, they are frequently spotted together at the airport and on dates. As the speculations around their wedding continue, an old video of Parineeti Chopra has gone viral on the internet in which she is seen claiming that she won't ever marry a politician.

While promoting her film with Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra was asked by the interviewer about the celebrities she would wed. The video is a few years old and is part of a rapid fire round. Answering the question, Parineeti Chopra said, "The problem is I don't want to marry any politician. There are too many good options but I don't want to marry any politician ever."

At that time, Parineeti Chopra had quipped that she would marry Brad Pitt if possible.

The old video grabbed eyeballs as she is currently rumoured to be dating a politician Raghav Chadha. If rumours are to be true, the actress is all set to have her roka ceremony soon and the couple will make an official announcement after the same. Since Priyanka Chopra is also in India currently, the roka is excepted to be held soon.

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tirange' co-star and singer Harrdy Sandhu has made her relationship with Raghav official. The duo worked together in the 2022 spy-thriller film and the singer revealed that they talked about marriage. Sandhu also recollected that Parineeti said she will get married when she has found the right one.

Harrdy Sandhu said, "I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck." He added that during the shoot of Code Name Tirange, "we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that ‘I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy." Harrdy also revealed that she called Parineeti Chopra to congratulate her and said, "Yes, I have called and congratulated her."

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram. Recently, when the paps asked AAP leader about getting married to the actress, he said, "Denge Jawab". The way Raghav was blushing, it definitely hinted towards something.

