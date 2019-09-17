Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Won't find any plastic bottles on our film sets, claims Vicky Kaushal

Won't find any plastic bottles on our film sets, claims Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal says every film set is taking extreme care to not use plastic following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2019 13:41 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Won't find any plastic bottles on our film sets, claims Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal says every film set is taking extreme care to not use plastic following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to eliminate single-use plastic. Recently, Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie "Coolie No. 1" became the first Bollywood film to go plastic-free.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Vicky said as first step, all the members of the film industry have started opting for steel bottles. "The less you use plastic, the better. It is better for us, nature, air and water. What we do today, we would have to answer the next generation. We need to be careful regarding our nature. You won't find any plastic bottles on our film sets.

"There will be now steel bottles. Extreme care is taken that minimal plastic is there or none at all. Every film set you go on is taking care of it," the actor said. Vicky was speaking at the green carpet of IIFA Rocks, the opening ceremony of IIFA's 20th edition.

Katrina Kaif said one must avoid using plastic for simple day to day activities as it will make a huge difference. "What Prime Minister Modi has done is an absolutely fantastic initiative. It is very simple, even if you do something as small as not using plastic straws or not drinking water from plastic bottles. It'll make a huge difference," she said.

Arjun Rampal said as plastic is non-biodegradable, it has created a "nuisance for our planet." "Climate change, global warming... All these things are affecting us," he added.

View this post on Instagram

IIFA ROCKS!!!!!!! #IIFA

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

Actor Radhika Madan said it is high time people start searching for viable alternatives to plastic. "We should stop using plastic bottles. I myself carry a steel bottle whenever I travel, be it shoot, gym or anywhere. If everyone takes up this initiative, it will reflect on the environment," she added.

View this post on Instagram

Eye of the tiger.

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on

(With IANS inputs)

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIIFA Rocks: Inside photos, videos of Katrina, Vicky, others Next Story  