Women's Day 2022: Yami Gautam writes open letter, makes humble appeal to help end sexual violence

There comes a time in every actor’s life wherein one of their performances strikes an emotional chord. Something similar has happened with versatile actor Yami Gautam. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Yami makes a humble appeal to help end sexual violence by writing an open letter. Taking to her social media, the actress shared the note.

Posting the note, Yami captioned it as, "Just wishing 'Happy Women's Day' is not enough, especially with the kind of brutality women are facing even today. Let us all as a nation stand together to make it not just a happy day but a happy and safe world for women (sic)."

The actress scored rave reviews for her spectacular performance in her latest hostage thriller – ‘A Thursday’. Yami played the role of a playschool teacher who takes 13 children hostage holding the city for ransom. As the story progresses, it is revealed that her character has suffered sexual abuse as a minor. Yami deeply connected with the subject of this movie and raised awareness about this social issue.

Doing so, the actress had joined hands with two NGO’s that work towards empowering women and rehabilitating women who have suffered sexual abuse. "Today with great pride I would like to share that I have joined hands with two NGOs who are constantly supporting and working towards the rehabilitation of victims of sexual assault," Yami said.

She elaborated that women's safety still has a long way to go and her association with the NGOs for the cause emanates from this very subject.

"The need to work on these issues stems from the women's safety issues which still exist. While some progress has been made, there's a long way to go still," she said, adding, "My association with the NGOs is just the beginning and in the near future, I would like to contribute further in helping to procure better resources to protect and support women from all walks of life."

On the professional front, Yami's interesting line up includes 'Dasvi' alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur and 'OMG2' featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathy and a few unannounced projects.