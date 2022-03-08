Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif & his mother as his strength, shows their perfect saas-bahu moment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif and his mother on Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming picture of his wife-actress Katrina Kaif and his mother, Veena Kaushal. The perfect 'saas-bahu' picture captures Veena hugging Katrina lovingly, while the latter is all smiles. Vicky posted an endearing caption, which read, "My strength. My world." He added a heart emoji to the caption. Katrina looked beautiful in a red embroidered dress as she is seated next to her mother-in-law, who is wearing a royal blue suit.

Choreographer Bosco Martis was all hearts to the picture. On the other hand, Zoya Akhtar added, "What a beautiful picture." Fans too showered their love on the endearing picture, in the comments section. One fan commented, "Awwww this is so cute!! God bless them", while another wrote, "Soooooo cute @vickykaushal09 @katrinakaif". A comment read, "Mumma Kaushal & Beti Kaushal."

Earlier, Katrina had posted a wish for her lovely sisters in an adorable Instagram post. She shared pictures with their sisters. For the unversed, Katrina has six sisters in total, including Isabelle, and one brother. Spreading the message of empowering females on Women's Day, Katrina wrote, "a lot of WOMEN in one family."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the professional front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. Katrina, on the other hand, has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' co-starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

