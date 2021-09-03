With 100 trained dancers, Thalaivii's Nain Bandhe Naino Se showcases Kangana's classical dance skills

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Thalaivii's Nain Bandhe Naino Se shows Kangana's skill

After receiving a roaring response to 'Teri Aankhon Mein', the makers of Thalaivii are set to unveil yet another facet of Jayalalithaa's cinematic career with the upcoming song Nain Bandhe Naino Se'. Putting forth the Bharatnatyam skills of Kangana Ranaut for the first time that she learnt for the film, the song takes us to an interesting turn in the professional as well as personal life of Jayalalithaa.

Ruling Superstar of Tamil Cinema, Jayalalithaa was trained in Carnatic music, western classical piano and various forms of classical dance, including Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, Manipuri, Kathak.

Opening up about the experience of performing Bharatnatyam for the first time, Kangana Ranaut shares, "Everyday working on 'Thalaivii' has been a learning experience for me. This song challenged me to learn a new art form- Bharatnatyam. Jaya maa was an incredible powerhouse of talent, she was a trained dancer and playing her, I had to look believable in my craft on screen. Taking up new challenges makes me stronger, so I took up the task to learn this traditional dance form- Bharatnatyam. With innumerable hours of rehearsals, practice and finally the shoot, we have offered our sweat and blood with 'Nain Bandhe Naino Se' and I'm thrilled to present the song to the world."

Shot across four days, 'Nain Bandhe Naino Se ' required strenuous efforts with fifteen days of set work and over a month of dance rehearsals before the shoot.

Earlier, the trailer of Thalaivii piqued the interests of the audience highlighting the varied phases of Jayalalithaa's life, throwing light on her struggles in the early stages of her filmy career to the rise of her stardom. The film also vividly depicts the battles of Jayalalithaa in her political career as the legendary leader who shaped the Tamil Nadu politics.

Directed by Vijay, Thalaivii, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer. Thalaivii is set to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on 10th September, 2021.