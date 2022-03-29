'First time in his lifetime...': Will Smith's mother breaks silence on 2022 Oscars 'slapping' incident

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THELUCKYMAN Will Smith’s mom Carolyn Smith says Chris Rock's slap during the Oscars left her stunned

Will Smith's mother, Carolyn Smith, has addressed her son's behaviour at the 2022 Oscars, stating that she's just as surprised as the rest of the world. According to Variety, while speaking to a local Philadelphia news outlet, Carolyn shared that she's never seen her son lash out the way he did at the 94th Academy Awards, where he took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock. Reacting to the incident, she said, "He is a very even, people person. That's the first time I've ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime...I've never seen him do that."

The whole controversy erupted after comedian Rock joked about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head during this year's Oscars ceremony. Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu--ing mouth!"

Smith was named best actor later in the evening. He used his time at the podium to apologise to the Academy and to his fellow nominees. He has also apologized to Chris by penning a lengthy post on Instagram.

Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith also shared a cryptic message about healing a day after the whole incident. Jada took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and wrote, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

Rock has not yet spoken out since the incident and declined to press charges. Will, Jada and their family celebrated his Oscar win at an after-party where they danced and posed with the statuette. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued its own statement after the Oscars.

It read, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

