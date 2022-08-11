Will Naga Chaitanya do more Bollywood films after Laal Singh Chaddha? Actor has THIS to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHAYAKKINENI Naga Chaitanya in a promotional still from Laal Singh Chaddha

Naga Chaitanya features in a role in the recently released film Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He plays the character of Bala, who befriends Laal (Aamir Khan) during their days in the military. While the film continues to win favour among the viewers, Naga Chaitanya's foray into Bollywood is also being well-received. Now, all eyes are on Chay's venturing into Hindi films as people continue to wonder if he will be taking up more roles outside of the South film industry.

Naga Chaitanya on doing Hindi films

Chay said that he would not be able to do roles like Laal Singh Chaddha in the Telugu film industry. "A lot of what I did in Laal Singh Chaddha in Hindi, I cannot do in a Telugu film. I don't know how it will be accepted. It might backfire. It's definitely like an alter ego playing in the Hindi market. I feel I'm still not completely known to everyone and I'd like to use it to my advantage," the actor said.

Naga Chaitanya insecure about his Hindi

Chay said he is not fluent in Hindi for doing the lead role in a Bollywood film. "All this while I've been trying to establish myself in the south. But I really wanted to enter the Hindi market. However, my Hindi is not the best and I was really insecure. In Laal Singh Chaddha I was being cast for playing a Telugu boy. They wanted my essence, my language, the style and the diction to be slightly south Indian. So I think this transition was perfect to give me the confidence to say 'I would fit in a Hindi film'. I think I needed a transition like this," he said.

Naga Chaitanya attends Laal Singh Chaddha screening in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya also attended the screening of Laal Singh Chaddha in Mumbai. He was snapped on the red carpet with lead stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In a separate moment, Chay also posed with the film's team including director Advait Chandan, screenplay writer Atul Kulkarni and Aamir.

