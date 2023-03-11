Why did Kapil Sharma invest Rs 35cr in 'Firangi' which flopped badly: 'bank balance se khujli hori thi'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kapil Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat

As India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma posed challenging questions to comedian Kapil Sharma in the seventh episode of Aap Ki Adalat's new season, he was grilled with many questions on his choice of actions in his life. Kapil, who enjoys massive popularity among fans, made some serious and big revelations about his personal and professional life on the show. Comedian-actor Kapil, who rose to fame after winning the comedy reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, faced difficult questions posed by Rajat Sharma.

When asked about his film career, Kapil Sharma said, "When I got love from people on TV, offers for films naturally came. In my first film(Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon), I got 4 heroines. Mazaa aa gaya tha, Sir. Then I thought since heroines come to my show, why not get four heroines for my film. But I got a single heroine in my next film . ..Woh waala romance nahin hua Sir, uske saath."

Rajat Sharma asked why he invested Rs 35 crore in his film 'Firangi; which flopped badly, Kapil Sharma replied: "Woh Sir thoda ho gaya, bank balance khujli ho rahi thi, mujhe laga, laga dete hain. Dil se banayi thi woh film, us process ko bahut enjoy kiya tha....Insaan galtiyan kar kar ke seekhta hai. Films main karta rahoonga."(It so happened, my bank balance gave me the itch, I invested my money. I made the film with zest. I enjoyed the process..People learn by committing mistakes. I will continue to make films).

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is currently seen leaving the audience laughing in his show- The Kapil Sharma Show which airs on TV every weekend. He also has his next Bollywood movie 'Zwigato' ready to be released on March 17. The film is directed by Nandita Das and also stars Shahana Goswami. The film is about a man named Manas (Kapil) who loses his managerial job during the Covid lockdown and is forced to take up the job of a delivery boy. How he survives in that competitive environment when all the delivery boys are working to earn the incentives and how he takes care of his family makes the core of the film.

