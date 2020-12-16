Who will pay for losses incurred due to farmers’ protest: Kangana Ranaut asks Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWITTER/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Kangana Ranaut targets Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra;

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut again targetted Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and actress Priyanka Chopra for expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting against the new farm bills. In a fresh tweet, the Queen actress claimed that the protest resulted in a cumulative loss of Rs 70,000 crore and reminded them of the serious consequences of their support to the farmers. Earlier too, Kangana attacked the duo, claiming that they were ‘misleading farmers’.

Tagging Priyanka and Diljit once again, Kangana tweeted “Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots, @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra you understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this?”

She also tweeted in Hindi that "I want that Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, who have been seen as local revolutionaries by the farmers, should at least make one video for the farmers on what they should be protesting. After provoking farmers, both have now disappeared and now look at the condition of the farmers.”

Earlier, Kangana slammed Diljit and Priyanka duo, claiming that they were ‘misleading and encouraging’ farmers’ protests. Kangana retweeted pictures of protesting farmers and wrote, “Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains.”

“People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM,” she added.

Meanwhile, Diljit joined the farmers’ agitation at the Delhi border and reportedly donated Rs 1 crore to buy winter clothes for them.

Priyanka, on the other hand, extended her support to protesting farmers on Twitter. She wrote “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.”

However, thousands of farmers are protesting to demand a repeal of the Centre’s three new farm laws. The farmers are worried the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector.