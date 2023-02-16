Who is Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad? Know everything about him

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Swara Bhasker ties the knot with Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker broke the internet today with her surprising wedding announcement. The actress tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad. She shared an adorable video that showcased the couple's journey from how they met at a political protest to their court marriage. She revealed that the couple had legally wed on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act. Swara always makes sure to make some headlines and this time too she has pretty much stirred the internet.

Sharing the video, she wrote, " Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours."

As much as everyone is surprised by the wedding news, who is Fahad Ahmad is the most asked question of the moment. For the unversed, Fahad is the Maharashtra Unit President of the Samajwadi Party youth wing, according to his Twitter profile. The Mumbai-based political leader graduated from Aligarh Muslim University and completed his M.Phil in social work from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. Fahad is four years junior to Swara Bhasker going by their date of birth. Fahad was a prominent face in the anti-CAA protests across the country where the couple met for the first time.

That is not all, he also refused to accept the degree during the convocation ceremony from the chairperson of the institute at that time. It was also said that he was also denied registration for the Ph.D. program. However, he is now pursuing his Ph.D. from the same institute.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad’s paths crossed at CAA protests and now the two have registered their marriage. After meeting at the rallies, the two became friends. Fahad had invited Swara to his brother’s wedding and the Veere Di Wedding actress even said that while she would not be able to attend it due to work commitments, she would most definitely attend his wedding!

Also Read: Swara Bhasker weds political leader activist Fahad Ahmad; says 'It’s chaotic but it’s yours'

Also Read: Zeenat Aman opens up on her sensual role in Satyam Shivam Sundaram: 'My look was termed obscene'

Latest Entertainment News