Who is Stebin Ben, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon's rumoured boyfreind? Know all about their relationship

Singer Stebin Ben recently stepped out with Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon in Bandra, Mumbai with her mother Geeta Saon and father Rahul Sanon. For the evening, Kriti arrived with Stebin in his convertible car and later he and the Sanon family posed for happy pics outside the venue. The images led to speculation about what was cooking between Stebin and the Sanon family. As per reports, Stebin and Kriti's younger sister Nupur are dating. As Stebin was clicked with Kriti and the Sanon family, fans suspected whether 'good news' was on the cards. As speculation around Stebin and Nupur taking their relationship to the next level is rife, many are wondering who the singer is and since when is he dating Nupur?

Who is Stebin Ben?

Stebin started his professional career in the music industry in 2015 by singing covers of popular tracks for music labels Venus Music and T-Series. Later, he made his debut in playback singing with the 2017 Hindi web series, Class of 2017 and lent his voice for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, which aired on Channel V. He did a cover of Ye Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai, featuring Niti Taylor, which received over 6 million views on YouTube. In 2019, he made his film debut in playback singing with the song Humein Bharat Kehte Hain in the film Hotel Mumbai. He followed it up with Ishq Di Feeling for Shimla Mirchi in 2020. The track was composed by Meet Bros.

Stebin Ben's live shows and Baarish song series

Stebin has been performing live in shows across the world. In 2018 alone he did 150 shows, which included Africa tour twice, an America tour, and also shows in Dubai and all across India. With the live shows, Stebin's popularity increased. Next up, he would come out with the song series Baarish with Payal Dev. One of the tracks in the series, titled Baarish released in 2020. It featured Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi and became a huge hit. In 2021, Payal and Stebin released Baarish Ban Jaana featuring Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh. The song got over 500 million views on YouTube. In the same year, he released his Bollywood song for the Vidyut Jammwal starter Sanak, titled O Yaara Dil Lagana. It was composed by Chirantan Bhatt. In 2022, he sung for Shahid Kapoor's Jersey. The song was titled Baliye Re and the music was composed by Sachet Parampara. Most recently, Stebin released another track from Baarish series featuring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Nupur and Stebin's relationship

Although Nupur and Stebin have not confirmed their relationship, their Instagram pictures do tell a sweet story. Here are some pics of the celebs together that have sparked romance rumours.