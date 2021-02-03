Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADGALRIRI Who is Rihanna? What makes her shoot up the google search charts in India?

International pop icon Rihanna has been trending on Twitter ever since she tweeted on the ongoing farmers' protest in India. Her tweet garnered 76.5k likes and over 228.8k retweets. She had shared a news article about the farmer's protest on Twitter and asked, "why aren't we talking about this?!#FarmersProtest."

Rihanna is the first global influencer who talked about the ongoing farmer's agitation in Delhi. Later, her tweet evoked reactions from many celebrities all across the world.

Here's all you need to know about Rihanna:

The 32-year old Rihanna is a native of the Caribbean island nation of Barbados, though she has lived in the United States since 2003.

Rihanna started her singing career at the age of 15. Her debut album Music of the Sun was released by Def Jam in 2005. She gained worldwide popularity in 2007 with the release of her album Good Girl Gone Bad.

Rihanna is a recipient of 9 Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards among many others. Moreover, Rihanna is also a six-time Guinness World Record holder from 2010 to 2014. She has earned 14 number-ones and 31 top-ten singles in the US and 30 top-ten entries in the UK.

Rihanna has also been among the top-ten highest-paid celebrities in 2012 and 2014 by Forbes. She also made it to the list of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2012 and 2018.

Rihanna is also a philanthropist who founded a non-profit organization Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012. During the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation donated US$5 million.

Rihanna is also a successful entrepreneur who owns cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, and fashion house Fenty under LVMH.