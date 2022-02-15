Know about Deep Sidhu, Punjabi actor turned farmer activist who died in accident

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEP SIDHU Deep Sidhu death

Highlights Deep Sidhu appeared in numerous Punjabi language films

He was twice arrested after being accused of Republic Day violence

In a shocking state of affairs, actor Deep Sidhu died in a road accident in Haryana on Tuesday, 15 February, SHO Kharkhoda in Sonepat confirmed. The accident took place at around 9:30 pm on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway. Hospital authorities said he was brought dead. He made headlines during the farmer's protest when a violent clash broke out between the protesting farmers and the police on Republic Day, 2021. Sidhu had claimed responsibility for hoisting the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort during a tractor rally led by protesting farmers against the Centre's agricultural laws last year.

Sidhu was born in a Jatt Sikh family in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district in 1984. He had started his acting career at 31. He studied and practised law for a short period of time until he quit after lifting the Kingfisher Model Hunt award.

His first film happens to be the 2015 release Ramta Jogi however he achieved fame through his 2018 release 'Jora Das Numbria.' In the same, he was seen playing the role of a young gangster. The film's sequel Jora Das Numbria-Second Chapter was released in the month of March 2020 when the coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

Deep Sidhu was rumoured to be dating Reena Rai. Reena is an aspiring actress and model. Yesterday, on the occasion of Valentine's Day (February 14), Reena took to Instagram Stories and shared a love-filled picture with the late actor.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THISISREENARAI Deep Sidhu death

Also read: Deep Sidhu, Punjabi actor and one of prime accused in Red Fort violence, dies in road accident

For the unversed, in April last year, Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with a tractor rally by farmers on Jan 26, 2021.