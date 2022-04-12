Who is better Ram Charan or Jr NTR? RRR song video 'Naatu Naatu' triggers fan wars on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DEMIGODNTR Jr NTR, Ram Charan

There's no denying the fact that fans have been loving the on-screen chemistry between Ram Charan and Jr NTR in their recently released RRR. The camaraderie between the two actors is palpable, especially in the song 'Naatu Naatu'. However, even after garnering lakhs of views on YouTube, the release of 'Naatu Naatu' has triggered fan wars on Twitter. The makers of the blockbuster epic 'RRR' had released the full video of the popular song 'Naatu Naatu' earlier.

A flurry of comparisons between the lead actors Ram Charan and NTR had resulted in arguments between their respective fans. Claiming that NTR has footed the steps better than Ram Charan, and vice-versa, the actors' fans began to argue, resulting in online fan wars. Leaving the comment section spoiled, some of the Internet users have written cuss words as well.

'Naatu Naatu' fans have found differences between NTR's and Ram Charan's dance moves, pointing at many mistakes, which went unseen earlier. As the director S.S. Rajamouli claimed to have shot many takes to ensure perfect synchronisation, fans began blasting him for missing many moves that were not the same.

With groovy and upbeat tunes, music director M.M. Keeravani has composed the song. It is shot in an opulent set, which is visible in the backdrop. With their performance in the song, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR proved that they are among the best dancers in India, yet again. The mood-lifting beats and the perkiest actors dancing to those beats can make anyone groove to it.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt appeared in important roles in this movie as well. The project is helmed by Rajamouli who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking 'Baahubali' series. 'RRR' had a worldwide release on 24 March 2022.

-- with IANS inputs