Who is Banita Sandhu? All about AP Dhillon's girlfriend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BANITA SANDHU Banita Sandhu

Pop star AP Dhillon is currently hogging headlines for all the good reasons. The singer's docuseries AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is premiering on Amazon Prime Video. Besides, he also released his single With You co-starring Banita Sandhu. The Indo-Canadian rapper sparked dating rumours moments after he dropped his new single. While fans kept wondering if the duo were dating, Sandhu on Saturday made her relationship official with Dhillon.

Sharing a series of pictures with his boyfriend on Instagram, Sandhu dropped a heart emoticon and wrote 'with me'. In the first picture, the singer can be sitting on the ground while Sandhu leaned over his face from a bed. In the second frame, the couple is getting ready and the last photo has both of them with their back to the camera while they are holding hands.

Check out Banita Sandhu's post here:

Who is Banita Sandhu?

Well, it is not that hard to remember Banita Sandhu as she already had her big film moment in 2018. Sandhu made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's October co-starring Varun Dhawan. During an interview with Filmfare, the director had revealed that people were in awe of Banita after she was featured in his gum commercial. He further said he clicked a few pictures of Banita during the ad shoot and sent it to the writer.

Born in Caerlon, Wales, Sandhu moved to London at 18 for her English Literature degree at King's College London. Besides October, Sandhu has also worked in the American TV series Pandora, and Tamil film Adithya Varma. She will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the biographical historical drama will hit the silver screen later this year.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's Instagram live crashes, breaks MC Stan's record

Latest Entertainment News