'Who compensates for what SRK's family went through?' ask celebs after Bombay HC bail order in Aryan's case

Bombay High Court's recent order in the drugs-on-cruise case stated that no 'positive evidence' was found against superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs case, due to which he was behind the bars, last month. Soon after the announcement, various celebs took to social media and shared their views. 'Kaabil' filmmaker Sanjay Gupta reacted to the same and wrote, "So Aryan Khan is and was innocent says Bombay High Court. Who compensates for what he went through, his family went through." Not just him but even Farah Khan Ali tweeted her response in the matter and asked, "Where is the amplification Media channels or have you no souls?"

Sanjay Gupta also took a dig at media channels by writing, "Headlines in all newspapers today. Now can the news channels also amplify Aryan Khan's innocence the way they did the false and baseless allegations..."

The Bombay High Court, in its order issued on Saturday, had said that there is "hardly any positive evidence" against Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, for the offence of conspiracy under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Court also noted that Khan was not in possession of drugs while the other two had "small quantities" of drugs under the NDPS Act. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

Eight persons were detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. Eight people were later arrested on October 3 including, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha.

Later, a total of 20 people including were arrested so far in connection with the case. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the High Court on October 28.

