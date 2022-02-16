While Deep Sidhu died, airbag saved his girlfriend Reena Rai's life during fatal accident

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REENA RAI; TWITTER/ANI Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai

Highlights Actor Deep Sidhu died in fatal car accident

Deep Sidhu had sustained serious head injuries in the accident

Reena Rai, who was reportedly travelling with him survived as car's airbag opened up immediately

It came as a shocker when news of Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu's demise surfaced on the Internet. He died in a road crash near the spot near the Delhi border where the farmers held a year-long protest against the three controversial farm laws. He was travelling in a private vehicle along with his friend from the US, when the accident occurred. Media reports state that he was travelling with his girlfriend Reena Rai when the fatal accident happened. While Deep died in the accident, Reena survived and is undergoing treatment.

As per a report in India Today, she was on the left side of the car which was not heavily damaged as compared to the other side where Deep sat. Reportedly, Reena was wearing a seatbelt and after the accident, the airbag on her side opened up immediately, thus saving her life. Due to the airbag, Reena was saved from severe head and chest injuries during the accident. However, in the case of Deep Sidhu, the airbag exploded after opening.

Related | Deep Sidhu's last pic with girlfriend goes viral; couple celebrated Valentine's Day before his death

Related | Who is Reena Rai? All about Deep Sidhu's girlfriend who was with him during fatal accident

Meanwhile, Deep's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to Haryana's Sonipat. The 37-year-old actor was said to be travelling from Delhi to Punjab when the incident occurred near Pipli toll plaza in Kharkhoda.

Kharkhoda police station Inspector Jaspal Singh told PTI, "Deep Sidhu died in the accident. A female friend accompanying him was taken to a hospital where her condition was stable." An investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident was underway, he said.

According to the police, Sidhu had sustained serious head injuries in the accident. TV visuals showed the white SUV badly damaged on the driver's side after it rammed into the stationary truck.

Sidhu had participated in the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws at the Delhi borders. He was arrested on February 9, 2021, in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three agriculture laws. He was in jail for over two months before being released on bail.