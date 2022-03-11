Where is Virat Kohli? Ask fans as Anushka Sharma brushes up cricket skills for Chakda Xpress | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

Highlights Anushka Sharma has begun preparation for Jhulan Goswami's biopic

Jhulan Goswami is celebrated Indian fast bowler

The actress is making her return to the movies after her pregnancy

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is in full swing as she begins preparation for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actress who is known for her films like 'Band Baaja Baaraat', 'Sultan' and 'Sanju', has started preparing for the upcoming biopic which is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami -- one of the most celebrated female Indian fast bowler. On Friday, Anushka posted a video, where she is seen practising bowling and doing some exercises to brush up her cricket skills.

Anushka took to her Instagram and posted the video of her cricket practice at the nets and captioned it "Get-Sweat-Go! #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days". The actress is making her return to the movies after her pregnancy with the said film. Soon after she posted the video, fans rushed to the comment section enquiring about her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli. "Where is Virat?" "Take lessons from Virat!" "Grip on the ball is a bit low, let VK help." were some of the comments on Anushka's post. A user was also reminded of the actrress' fun video she posted with her husband some years back. it reads, "Aaye Kohlliii ayeee Kohlliii ! Chauka laga an (sic)." Several others reacted to the video by dropping heart emojis. Check out:

Talking about Jhulan Goswami, the cricketer holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career. She recently also became the joint highest wicket-taker in women's World Cup history at the ongoing ICC World Cup. Jhulan equalled the tally of 39 wickets taken by Lyn Fullston of Australia from 1982 to 1988.

'Chakda Xpress' directed by Prosit Roy and written by Abhishek Banerjee, traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she charts her own course despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics.

Tasting the success through her determination and grit, she rose to the position of the skipper of the Indian women's national cricket team. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.