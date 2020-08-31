Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI When Sushant Singh Rajput danced to 'Tu cheez badi hai mast mast' with sister Shweta

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared an Instagram collage of the late actor and her, dancing at the wedding anniversary of their sister Rani in 2014. In the first two images, Sushant, who is seen shaking a leg with Shweta, wears a black shirt paired with blue jeans and a baseball cap. The third picture has Sushant striking a pose with his sisters. "Bhai and I in May of 2014. We were dancing to the tune of ‘Tu Cheez Badi hai mast mast' after 20 long years on the occasion of wedding anniversary of Rani Di and Jiju. #MissYouBhai #MyBrotherTheBest," Shweta wrote as caption.

She shared a few more clips of Sushant on the photo-sharing website.

In a video, Sushant is seen giving away stationary to children. "Someone with a Heart of gold #MyBrotherTheBest #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GlobalPrayersForSSR," she wrote.

Shweta also shared a video of a truck in London having Sushant's picture featured on it. The picture also has #GlobalPrayersForSSR and #WarriorsForSSR mentioned. "In London ... #justiceforsushantsingrajput," she wrote.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. While the CBI is investigating the death, Sushant's father KK Singh recently issued a video stating the late actor's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was giving poison to his son for a long time and was his murderer.

In the 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, had demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.

