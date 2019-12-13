Friday, December 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. When Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam asked the paps to make way. Watch video

When Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam asked the paps to make way. Watch video

In the Instagram video, Shah Rukh Khan's six-year-old AbRam is seen seated inside a luxury car and waving at the paps to clear the way.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 13, 2019 9:11 IST
When Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam asked the paps to make way
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

When Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam asked the paps to make way

Shah Rukh Khan's younger son AbRam Khan seems to have already acquired the airs of a superstar. His antics in a viral video at Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday party would suggest as much, and netizens are simply loving it. In the Instagram video, six-year-old AbRam is seen seated inside a luxury car, leaving the party. As the car tries to move out, the waiting paparazzi closes in, to get a picture of the star son. Then, AbRam is seen authoritatively gesturing at the lenspersons to clear the way and let the car pass, reports spotboye.com.

View this post on Instagram

#shahrukhkhan #son #abramkhan for #ranimukherji daughter #adira Birthday Party in #Mumbai . #happybirthday #adira #birthday #celebrations #party #friends #fun #yogenshah @yogenshah_s

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

Not long ago, at the seventh birthday of Aishwarya and Ahishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, AbRam was seen screaming at waiting photographers, saying: "no pictures!"

Well, it seems as if unlike dad SRK, AbRam is a bit shy of the spotlight.

 

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News