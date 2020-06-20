Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN When Rohman Shawl visited his 'amazing woman' Sushmita Sen on the sets of Aarya, watch video

Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl gives major couple goals to their fans with their cute PDA. The duo first connected with each other on Instagram DMs and started growing fondness for each other and soon fell in love. Recently, Rohman Shawl shared a video of him singing a song for his amazing woman Sushmita Sen when he visited her on the sets of web series Aarya. He wrote: "I have wanted to share this video for months. Finally the time has come. Let me give you the back story of this video. It's from the first time that I went to the set of Aarya (they were shooting in Madh Island on this particular day). I have known Sush to be a certain way and I had no doubt that she will own the character of Aarya. So the first time I saw her perform, I realised how unaware I was of her true potential as an actor. I have seen you mould into Aarya, I have seen you grow as Aarya. I have seen you give your soul to Aarya and now I can finally say, I have seen you rule the world as Aarya."

Sushmita reposted the video on her Instagram and wrote, "You have a way with me @rohmanshawl My Rock, my love & my best friend..Thank you for holding my hand through it all...couldn’t have done it without you!!I love you ya!!!

Meanwhile, during a recent interaction with Film Companion, Suhmita narrated how she met Rohman on Instagram while she accidentally found him in her DMs. Recalling the time when she came across Rohman's Insta profile and his messages for her, Sushmita said, "I don't check my DMs, I never opened direct messages. I was shouting at somebody in the house because they had just broken a glass and I had a touch screen phone in front of me and I was just scrolling direct messages and I don't know while saying something, I accidentally pressed and opened this message. And there is a gentleman there playing a guitar and saying the loveliest things and I am thinking, 'Who is he?'"

She continued, "There was this very good looking sweetheart of a man who was just honestly telling me something so I responded back to him and forgot about it. From there started a conversation because I actually believe niceness begets niceness. He was so nice, open and kind. He (Rohman) kept hiding his age for some reason. I kept asking him how old are you and he was like, 'You guess'. Then I realised how young he was and as to why he did not want it to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this. It was chosen for us."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage