When Priyanka Chopra inspired Neena Gupta to fly to Los Angeles for audition, watch video

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta dedicated a special video for Priyanka Chopra on birthday where she revealed that the Quantico actress had unknowingly inspired her to not give up on a very special opportunity. Taking to Instagram, Neena spoke about a very important audition for a big film, that required her to go to Los Angeles at a time where she was shooting for another film. She said that she only had three days in the allotted week where she would have go to LA and come back to resume shooting, which was almost impossible. She then said that it made her sad to give up the audition as she wanted to work with the director.

“I recalled watching one of Priyanka Chopra’s videos where she was talking about having to attend two different functions in India and abroad around the same time. She attended both the functions after changing five flights, sleeping during the flight and prepping for the function on the flight. I remembered that and said, ‘Yes, I can also do it.’” She then flew to Los Angeles and came back within three days. “Although I didn’t get the film but Priyanka inspires me a lot. So wish you a very happy birthday Priyanka,” Neena Gupta added.

Neena Gupta keeps sharing some adorable and amusing pictures and videos on Instagram for her fans and she knows how to keep them entertained. From candid pictures to throwback moments, her Instagram feed is indeed lovely.

Taking to her Instagram account, she recently shared how she has learned the art of sign language during this lockdown due to her husband's addiction with his phone. This is what she said in the video- "I have learned a new thing during the lockdown -- I have learnt the sign language. My husband is always on phone, mostly 90% of his time when he's awake."

Neena Gupta has featured in several critically-acclaimed films including Mandi, Rihaee, Gandhi and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. She won Best Supporting Actress National Award for her role in 1994 film Woh Chokri. Neena Gupta is also known for her role in TV show Saans, which she also directed.

Neena Gupta returned to the silver screen with a bang in 2018 film Badhaai Ho and in the same year she also featured in Mulk and Veere Di Wedding.

