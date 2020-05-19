Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PREITY ZINTA When Preity Zinta shocked everyone by playing unwed teenage mom in first film Kya Kehna

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta's 2000 film Kya Kehna has clocked 20 years today. The actress played the role of an unwed teenage mom in her first film and had shocked everyone with her stellar performance. Directed by Kundan Shah, the film revived many memories as it turned 20 and the actress went down the memory lane, sharing interesting things about the film. Preity explained that she was advised not to play an unwed pregnant girl's role in her first film as it will end her career. Nevertheless, the actress listened to her heart and earned many accolades for her performance.

Preity Zinta shared a glimpse of Kya Kehna and wrote, "I remember everyone was SHOCKED that I chose to play an unwed teenage mom in my first film. “Your career will be over before it starts. Have you gone mad ?” That’s what everyone said. Today I look back & I’m grateful to @rameshtaurani & Honey Aunty for this amazing film and to Saif & Chandrachur for being patient & awesome. This film is a constant reminder to follow your heart and gut and not worry about what “Everyone” says. I miss #MrShah" Check out-

For the unversed, Kya Kehna was produced by Ramesh Taurani and written by Farhan Akhtar's mother Honey Irani. In the film, actor Chandrachur Singh played the role of Priya's best friend. Anupam Kher and Farida Jalal played Preity's parents. The film also turned out to be the one with highest-earning in 2000 and the actress bagged a nomination for Best Actress as well.

A few days ago, Preity Zinta shared a photo of how her life looks during the lockdown. Preity shared a picture of herself along with her husband Gene Goodenough and mother wearing masks. "Life Aaj Kal (life nowadays). Hope everyone is wearing masks? It's the only way we can fight this virus and lockdown together and make a difference A#patiparmeshwar#Beresponsible A#Ma #Ting," she captioned the image. Have a look at the same here-

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film "Bhaiaji Superhit". The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

