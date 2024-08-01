When Mrunal Thakur was replaced from lead to second lead in a TV show, interesting facts about birthday girl

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mrunal Thakur birthday special

Many stars in Bollywood started their career with TV and then turned to Bollywood and achieved great heights here. This list includes the names of many stars including Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Prachi Desai. One such name is also Mrunal Thakur. The Sita Ramam actor also started her career with TV serials, after which she turned her way to Bollywood. Today is Mrunal's birthday, so on this occasion let us tell you some interesting stories related to her.

Entered the world of acting in 2012

Mrunal made her acting debut in 2012 with 'Mujhse Kuch Kehti Hain... Ye Khamoshiyan' and after this she also got shows like Yugantar and Arjun. The actress also appeared in an important role in 'Kumkum Bhagya', although it is a different matter that once she was going to play the lead role in the show, but gradually her role was changed from lead to side role and Shriti Jha became the lead actress of the show. In the show, Mrunal played the role of Sriti Jha's younger sister.

After this, Mrunal got her first break in Bollywood with 'Love Sonia' in 2018. This film and her acting received a lot of praise from the industry and from the audience. Then she was seen playing the lead role in superstar Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', which made her a star overnight. After this, Mrunal got a line of offers and till now she has worked in many great films. These include films like Sita Ramam, Pippa, Hi Nanna, Lust Stories 2, Gumraah, Dhamaka, Toofan and The Family Star.

She has been cheated in love several times

Mrunal has also spoken openly about her personal life. The actress told in a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia that she has been cheated in love not once but many times. She had said- 'In order to be with the right person, you first have to be with the wrong people. You have to try out relationships so that you can identify the right ones. You can experience what is right and what is wrong in a relationship. I do not want to get involved in such relationships in which after giving time, you come to know that there is no mutual understanding and comfort in the relationship.'

