When Malaika Arora was told 'You are not princess' by spiritual mentor: 'One can be dressed glamorously...'

During an engaging podcast conversation, the stunning and glamorous Malaika Arora showcased her spiritual side while discussing profound topics with AiR-Atman in Ravi, a highly respected Spiritual Mentor, transformational author, philanthropist, and TEDx speaker. In their enlightening exchange, AiR told Malaika that the biggest mistake she made was considering herself a princess. In fact, the spiritual leader says that this is a mistake most women commit, rather Malaika should tell herself – She is a Goddess. Every woman is a Goddess.

AiR expressed, "The world might perceive you as a glamorous princess. But, you are not just a princess; you are a Goddess. You possess a divine soul, and when you realize this, you achieve ultimate Ananda, true happiness. All you need to do is discover your purpose of existence, which can be done by remembering the HAPPY mantra."

Malaika acknowledged this insight, stating that while she was aware of these teachings, implementing them in daily life was the crucial next step. She expressed her intention to wake up each morning and affirm her identity as a Goddess, acknowledging her realization that she is one with the Divine Soul.

Further delving into the topic, AiR shared, "Our SOUL is truly a Spark Of Unique Life, and there can be nobody like Malaika. I believe spirituality is a science of the spirit, where one can be dressed glamorously and still be a Goddess, one with the Divine Soul, and experience ultimate happiness. Many people mistakenly associate spirituality with renunciation. Two thousand years ago, Buddha renounced the ordinary world of the palace, taking an extreme step. On the other hand, Raja Janak, Sita's father, took the middle path, embodying spirituality while fulfilling his worldly duties.

It is possible to enjoy the world and still pursue a spiritual path, where one comprehends the Divine Spirit. That Divine Spirit resides in every cell of human beings. Hence, every cell of Malaika is a Goddess, leading us to the realization that we possess Supreme Immortal Power or SIP, the Divine Power that makes us all Goddesses."

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The duo never fail to shell out major couple goals. They publicly acknowledged their relationship on Instagram in 2019. The couple responded to criticism over their 12-year age difference by demonstrating their unwavering chemistry. Now, fans are waiting for the couple to take their relationship to the next level. Well, if they will marry or not, only time will tell.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

