When little Shweta, Abhishek Bachchan visited Amitabh Bachchan on Amar Akbar Anthony sets [Photo]

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan keeps treating his fans with throwback photos from his film sets. The actor on Wednesday shared an adorable picture with kids Shweta and Abhishek when they visited him on the sets of his 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony. As the film clocked 43 years, the superstar shared precious memories from the sets. In the photo, Big B is seen giving a kiss to daughter Shweta as Junior Bachchan rests on his lap.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front ..43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!! When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT .. It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations...But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say .. Doesn’t happen now ... gone are those days !!"

Son Abhishek Bachchan was quick to react to the post and called it the 'Best' in the comments. Fans also showered love on the love and remembered watching the popular film. One user wrote, "Dear Anthony Bhai..Thanks to you many days in my childhood were happy...And even when I was very sad, watching you made me feel better....I love you very much, thank you so much for your phenomenal performance in this movie."

Also, Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday fondly remembered 15 years of the hit Bunty Aur Babli, which marked his first on-screen outing with actor, son Abhishek Bachchan. He took to Twitter and shared a poster of the film, along with a picture from a stage show with Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "15 years... 'Bunty Aur Babli'. My first film with Abhishek. Such fun and what a team! And 'kajaraare' on all our stage shows, yoo hooo!" the 77-year-old actor wrote.

T 3543 - 15 years .. "Bunty Aur Babli " ... my first film with Abhishek .. such fun .. and what a team .. !! .. and 'kajaraare .. on all our stage shows .. yoo hooo .. pic.twitter.com/9a4gkjGnsK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2020

Directed by Shaad Ali, the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli featured Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan as con artiste partners-in-crime while Amitabh Bachchan played a cop on a mission to catch them. The crime comedy also featured actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who would marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, in a special appearance in the chartbuster track, Kajra Re.

Other than Bunty Aur Babli, the father-son duo has collaborated on films such as Sarkar series, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Paa.

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo which will release on Amazon Prime on June 12.

